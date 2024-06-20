Degen Trading Down 27.9% Over Last Week (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Degen has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Degen token can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Degen has a market cap of $135.69 million and $40.45 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00980469 USD and is up 14.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $32,308,299.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

