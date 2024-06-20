DEI (DEI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $91.29 Million

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $91.29 million and approximately $2.19 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00113478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008831 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

