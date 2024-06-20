Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Up 4.8%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.78. Approximately 321,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 976,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DK. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Delek US Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $78,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 627,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

