Derick Nathan Czember Acquires 3,470 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember purchased 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.70.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Derick Nathan Czember sold 27,064 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total transaction of C$401,900.40.

TSE:PEY traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.40. 434,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$10.38 and a 52-week high of C$15.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

