Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.9% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 598.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.76. 328,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $185.35.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

