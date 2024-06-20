Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,177,000. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,023,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3,613.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 300,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 292,414 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,945,000 after buying an additional 227,048 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after acquiring an additional 153,856 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IGF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.22. 32,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.8301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.