Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 147.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $409,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $377.16. 355,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,402. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.36 and its 200 day moving average is $333.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $378.11. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

