Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $550.21. 762,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,508. The stock has a market cap of $474.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $524.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

