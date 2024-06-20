Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 673,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,978,000 after buying an additional 42,046 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.79. The stock had a trading volume of 971,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,344. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.19. The company has a market capitalization of $404.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.00 and its 200 day moving average is $249.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

