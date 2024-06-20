Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.29. 334,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,699. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $60.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

