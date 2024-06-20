Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,316 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after buying an additional 603,520 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after purchasing an additional 73,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,665,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,784 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

FDIS traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $80.64. 20,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $64.12 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.03.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

