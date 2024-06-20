Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,985 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.67% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,082,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,496,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,338,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JMEE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

