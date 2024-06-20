Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.19

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 165506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLAKY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.2193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Lufthansa’s payout ratio is 18.18%.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
