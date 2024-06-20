DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 77.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.61.

DLocal Price Performance

DLO traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

