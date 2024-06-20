Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $50.06. 308,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

