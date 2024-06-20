Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Trading Up 0.4%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.
