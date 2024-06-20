Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $575.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.66.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $531.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,582. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.01. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $313.87 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $6,649,181. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 422.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $5,483,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 244.2% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.