DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Position Increased by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify accounts for 1.7% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of DoubleVerify worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,477,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,988,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,319,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,329,000 after buying an additional 959,514 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DV. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.05.

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,312,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,312,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,232 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,308. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

