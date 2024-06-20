DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRD

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.