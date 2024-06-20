DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading Up 5.4%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 169,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 317,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRD. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

