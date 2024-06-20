Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Duolingo comprises approximately 2.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 378.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,239,000 after purchasing an additional 129,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $11.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.07. The company had a trading volume of 392,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,760. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.71. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total value of $2,620,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total value of $2,620,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,198 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.70.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

