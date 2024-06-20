Dymension (DYM) Price Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dymension (DYM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. Dymension has a total market cap of $293.82 million and $16.56 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00002540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,025,485,015 coins and its circulating supply is 178,287,528 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,025,425,143 with 178,199,386 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.70133345 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $16,020,901.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

