Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DT. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

DT stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $43.15 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,053,000 after acquiring an additional 583,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,717,000 after acquiring an additional 375,463 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,515,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after buying an additional 298,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,701,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

