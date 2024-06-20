Dynex (DNX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.08 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, Dynex has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Dynex has a market cap of $61.08 million and $2.03 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Profile

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 91,467,230 coins and its circulating supply is 91,467,442 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 91,442,297.29703249. The last known price of Dynex is 0.69228449 USD and is down -9.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,009,209.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

