Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

