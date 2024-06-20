Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile
