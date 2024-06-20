Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1,671.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 23.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 21.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.2 %

ELV traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $528.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,271. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $530.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.36.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

