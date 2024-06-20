Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $901.70

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $901.70 and last traded at $901.41, with a volume of 285055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $891.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $856.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $793.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $724.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $265,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $1,564,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

