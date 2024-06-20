ELIS Hits 24-Hour Volume of $46,957.71 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and $46,957.71 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009302 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,717.65 or 1.00041489 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012442 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00078906 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03803197 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

