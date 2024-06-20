Ellenbecker Investment Group Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,432,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,661,000 after buying an additional 2,767,863 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,716,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,876.8% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 595,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after buying an additional 564,983 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 393,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,070.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 398,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 364,625 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.60. 423,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

