Ellenbecker Investment Group Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 33.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

