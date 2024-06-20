Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.83. 1,692,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,221. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.