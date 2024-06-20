Ellenbecker Investment Group Reduces Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,530,000 after buying an additional 977,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,838,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,177,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,231 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,370 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 532,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,685. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SNV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

