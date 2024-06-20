Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 61 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after buying an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 20,527.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,060,000 after buying an additional 930,732 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,308,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $10,875,654. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ADI stock traded down $5.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,361. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

