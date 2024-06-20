Emprise Bank Acquires Shares of 1,593 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Emprise Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,593 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,179,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,628. The company has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.