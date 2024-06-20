Emprise Bank Invests $327,000 in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV)

Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Emprise Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVIV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.38. 28,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,413. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $355.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund primarily investing in non-US developed market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVIV was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

