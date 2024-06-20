Emprise Bank Invests $381,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.65. 6,156,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,944,967. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $350.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

