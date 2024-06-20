Emprise Bank Invests $666,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Emprise Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $196.25. 3,036,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,559. The company has a market cap of $178.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.32 and a 200-day moving average of $173.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $71,009,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.