Emprise Bank Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Emprise Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,953. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $368.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.77. The company has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

