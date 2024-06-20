Emprise Bank Purchases New Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $306,417,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 55.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $56,223,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.81. 4,812,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,261,873. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.