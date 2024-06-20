Emprise Bank Takes $564,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Emprise Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $128.91. 220,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,520. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.58.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

