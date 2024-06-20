Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $20.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ET. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of ET stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

