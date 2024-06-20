Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,209,500 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 1,273,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.2 days.
Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.78.
About Ensign Energy Services
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ensign Energy Services
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.