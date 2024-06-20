Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $319.88

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $319.88 and last traded at $319.30, with a volume of 17686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $314.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enstar Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 2,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

