Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 12.6% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $19,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

EPD traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $28.30. 2,436,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,554. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

