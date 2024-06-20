ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $164.72 million and approximately $12,251.76 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009302 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,717.65 or 1.00041489 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012442 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00078906 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.1455151 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $85.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

