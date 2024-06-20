Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$32.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ERO. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.85.

Shares of TSE ERO traded up C$1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.75. 251,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,430. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.58. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ero Copper news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total transaction of C$35,865.52. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

