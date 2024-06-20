Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EPRT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,904. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.68%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

