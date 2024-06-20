Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Reaches $429.73 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $429.73 billion and $16.12 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $3,514.45 or 0.05408864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00042563 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00015450 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,275,219 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

