Ethereum Reaches Market Cap of $426.19 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,485.46 or 0.05396569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $426.19 billion and $16.26 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00041978 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00015267 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007824 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012757 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010592 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002471 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,275,219 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
