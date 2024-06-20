Ethereum Reaches Market Cap of $426.19 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,485.46 or 0.05396569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $426.19 billion and $16.26 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00041978 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00015267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,275,219 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

