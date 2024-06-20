Evensky & Katz LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after purchasing an additional 225,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $200.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,446,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,670,266. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.05.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

